Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRANITE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that water levels were beginning to recede on Granite Creek in Prescott. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Elevated water along Granite Creek will continue to impact areas from Prescott downstream to Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE