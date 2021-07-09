Tornado Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Orlando International Airport, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Orange County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN