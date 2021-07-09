Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Tornado Warning issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Orlando International Airport, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Orange County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy