Middleton’s Big Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere is July 10 – 18

Angels Camp, CA…The Big Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere is July 10 – 18 at Middleton’s Hallmark Shop! Shop over 250 new ornament releases, save with event-only offers, plus earn the best Crown Rewards Bonus Points of the year. Middleton’s Hallmark Shop in Mark Twain Center is here for all of your gift, ornament and card needs! With a broad selection of year-round and seasonal gifts, gift wrap, Keepsake Ornaments and greeting cards, Middleton’s Hallmark Shop located in Angels Camp, CA is the perfect store for all of your special occasions. Our gift and card shop has something to help you celebrate any special occasion, holiday or even ordinary day!