Woman Injured In Friday Afternoon Fort Campbell Boulevard Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville in front of the Marathon gas station near Clinic Drive Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the gas station parking lot and pulled into the path of a northbound car on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A passenger in the car exiting the gas station was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.www.whvoradio.com
