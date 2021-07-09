Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Woman Injured In Friday Afternoon Fort Campbell Boulevard Wreck

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville in front of the Marathon gas station near Clinic Drive Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the gas station parking lot and pulled into the path of a northbound car on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A passenger in the car exiting the gas station was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Fort Campbell, KY
Accidents
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Fort Campbell, KY
Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Accidents
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Car#Marathon#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 1

Community Policy