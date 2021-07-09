KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark charged with felony count of possession of an assault weapon

Richard Sherman was charged with burglary domestic violence in the Seattle area on Wednesday morning, and we now have some more information about the alleged incident. A spokesperson from the Redmond Police Department in Washington told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a person (presumably Sherman but not named) was taken into custody following a 911 call at 2 a.m. PST. The person who made the 911 call said an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was trying to force his way into the home.