Crown Trick Officially Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Soon
Crown Trick, developed by NExT Studios and published by Team 17, originally launched on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch in October 2020. Today, the company has announced that it is excited to bring the game over to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 31st August 2021. Crown Trick is an indie roguelike game that takes players to the Nightmare Realm wherein they lead Elle, the protagonist, on a perilous journey through various dungeons.cogconnected.com
