Crown Trick Officially Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Soon

Bossa Studios has announced that zany multiplayer surgery game Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in September. Surgeon Simulator 2 launched as a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store last year and is the first game in the series to come to Xbox consoles. The Access All Areas edition includes a year's worth of content updates and additions, such as user-generated maps and revamped character models. The game features a four-player story campaign and a competitive mode where you and up to four others will compete against each other in a series of physics-based puzzles that sees you completing obstacle courses and throwing around various organs.