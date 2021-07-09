Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: David Price Opens Final Home Stand Before All-Star Break

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going 5-3 on their East Coast road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home for the start of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers improved to 54-34 with Thursday's win over the Miami Marlins and trail the first-place San Francisco Giants by only one game in the National League West standings. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, own baseball's worst record at 25-64.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Price#Diamondbacks Vs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Miami Marlins#National League West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Will Have Zero Starters in the 2021 All-Star Game

The Dodgers will not have any position players in the starting lineup during the 2021 All-Star Game. Baseball fans took part in the second phase of voting to determine the AL and NL starters, and Los Angeles did not have a single player finish in first at their position. That...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy, Justin Turner React To Boos At 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had five selections to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and they were accompanied at Coors Field by manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff. While the 2021 MLB All-Stars were friendly with one another, the Dodgers drew the ire of fans in attendance. Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner were loudly booed during introductions of the National League pitchers and reserve players.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers’ Chris Taylor: All-Star Game Selection ‘Dream Come True’

Although five Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to Phase 2 of fan voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, it wasn’t until reserves were announced that the team had representative earn a spot on the National League roster. Like Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hoped would be the case, that group included...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer to be out through at least All-Star break?

Los Angeles Dodgers ace and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer is on paid administrative leave until at least Friday amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault. According to ESPN, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday he does not envision Bauer immediately returning to the rotation if...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Betting Odds and Predictions For Friday’s Bullpen Game

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will kick off a 3-game series this weekend starting tonight in Los Angeles. It should be an interesting matchup between the 2 NL West teams with the Dodgers dealing with a series of issues in their starting rotation. That has led to Dave Roberts once again going with a bullpen game on Friday, the team’s third of the week.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Dodgers: David Price to Start the Bullpen Game Tonight in Los Angeles

For the third time in less than a week, the Dodgers will be throwing a bullpen game. That was forced due to a sudden injury to Clayton Kershaw and his subsequent placement on the injured list. The Dodgers will have to make do with the arms that they have for...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Nationals Game Preview: Streaking Teams At Start Of Road Trip

Riding a five-game winning streak and series sweep over the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers embark on an eight-game road trip. The journey commences in our nation’s capital, as the Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals in a four-game set. The series marks the second between the two...
MLBarizonasports.com

Diamondbacks 3B Eduardo Escobar named to first career All-Star Game

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar was named to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game roster as a reserve on Sunday. The feat will mark the first trip to the Midsummer Classic for the third baseman in his career after spending 11 years in the big leagues. “For me, I’m so...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Marlins Game Preview: Justin Turner, Albert Pujols In Lineup

Fresh off sweeping the Washington Nationals and in the midst of a season-best nine-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Dodgers now take on the struggling Miami Marlins. Monday’s series opener is the final leg of their road trip, and the Dodgers enter 25-18 away from Dodger Stadium. Overall, their 53...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Series Preview # 27 : Diamondbacks vs Giants

The Diamondbacks will play a 4 game series against the Giants. Let’s think about it. The bad news: The Giants are a formidable team. The Giants are in first place in the NL West. Their win-loss record is 50-29. The odds of the Giants reaching the playoffs are 79% per...
MLBdodgerblue.com

2021 NL MVP Odds Roundup: Jacob deGrom Sits As Betting Favorite

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) Not since 2014 has a pitcher won the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award. That year, it was Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he paired NL MVP honors with his third Cy Young Award. In 2021, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers draft Madison Jeffrey in 15th round

Madison Jeffrey was chosen in the 15th round by the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. WVU Athletics The run on West Virginia pitchers heading to the West Coast continues.Madison Jeffrey, one of the team's strongest bullpen arms from a season ago, was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the San Francisco Giants at the Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday, July 9, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are heading to this game as one of the worst teams in the league with an overall record of 26-64 following a disappointing defeat against the Colorado Rockies during their last match, taking over the last place in the National League West Division.
MLBOCRegister

MLB All-Star Game updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers players featured in Denver

Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent will be on display again tonight, following a first-round exit in Home Run Derby on Monday. He will start on the mound and bat leadoff as the DH for the American League in tonight’s All-Star Game, as the MLB rules have been tweaked for the exhibition to allow him to display his two-way talents. While he is likely to just pitch one inning, he will be allowed to remain in the game after that as the DH, giving him the chance for multiple at-bats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy