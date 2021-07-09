Hunter’s Arena: Legends Showcases Battle Royale Modes In Trailer

From deadly demons to pesky players, Hunter’s Arena: Legends has it all. And the best bit? It’s coming to PlayStation Plus for the entirety of August. If you’ve never heard of Hunter’s Arena: Legends, let us enlighten you. It’s essentially a strange take on a battle royale, borrowing mechanics from RPG games. While it blends PvE and PvP together, developer Mantisco does a good job of building the excitement as the game progresses – something that’s key for a game that only offers 30-player brawls.