Hunter’s Arena: Legends Showcases Battle Royale Modes In Trailer
Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a thirty player PVE and PVP battle royale experience set in Ancient Asia wherein players must survive the test and become the last Hunter standing. At PlayStation’s recent State of Play, gameplay from Hunter’s Arena: Legends battle royale mode was unveiled on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is set to launch on the PlayStation consoles in August, so fans can finally experience it on the Sony platforms.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0