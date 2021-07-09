Cancel
Hunter’s Arena: Legends Showcases Battle Royale Modes In Trailer

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter’s Arena: Legends is a thirty player PVE and PVP battle royale experience set in Ancient Asia wherein players must survive the test and become the last Hunter standing. At PlayStation’s recent State of Play, gameplay from Hunter’s Arena: Legends battle royale mode was unveiled on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is set to launch on the PlayStation consoles in August, so fans can finally experience it on the Sony platforms.

