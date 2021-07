Gray TV has been ordered to pay the FCC a fine for violating the rules around owning two of the top four rated stations in the same market. The FCC says Gray TV “willfully and repeatedly” violated the ownership prohibition between July 202o and March 2021 when it bought the non-license assets from Denali Media’s Anchorage CBS station KTVA and began airing the CBS schedule on its owned station KYES. Gray TV later moved the broadcast to a digital subchannel on its NBC affiliate KTUU, according to the notice.