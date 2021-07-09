Cancel
League of Legends Wild Rift Brazil Tour 2021 Is Ready To Kickoff

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games is no stranger to competitive eSports tournament and pushing the genre, whether it be top tier events in League of Legends or over one million viewers in Valorant. The company has consistently strived to ensure that their games have a competitive niche for its supreme players. League of Legends Wild Rift is no different as Riot Games has announced that the Brazil tour for the game will commence today, 9th July. This tournament will feature open and final stages and the winner gets to represent Brazil at the Wild Rift World Cup, scheduled for later this year.

