League of Legends Wild Rift Brazil Tour 2021 Is Ready To Kickoff

The Genesis Collection Event has brought a lot of changes to Apex Legends. As for the balance changes, there were a fair amount of both Legend changes and weapon changes. Most of the weapon changes are relatively simple, but the P2020 got a pretty significant rework, mostly in terms of mag sizes. For weapons, this time is it mostly buffs. Overall, four weapons saw changes with this update: The P2020, the Spitfire, the 30-30 Repeater, and the Longbow. Here are all of the buffs and nerfs for weaponry in the Genesis Collection Event.