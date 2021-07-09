Wildlife officers remove mountain lion from under a deck in Englewood
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized and relocated a mountain lion that was found under a deck at an Englewood home Thursday night. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of the big cat spending time at the home near South Broadway and East Oxford Avenue. The mountain lion was released Friday morning “in a more appropriate habitat” in Douglas County, wildlife officials said.www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
Comments / 0