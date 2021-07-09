Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

John Fullam Back, On An Interim Basis

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround Thanksgiving Day 2019, word first surfaced that veteran radio industry executive John Fullam would be retiring at year’s end. By late January 2020, his successor had been named. Now, the man selected to take on Fullam’s duties has departed the company formerly known as Entercom. As a result, Fullam...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Key
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Industry#Radio News#Radio Stations#Cbs Radio#Kqmt Fm#Kalc Fm#Entercom#Cumulus Broadcasting#Vp Market#Ocean Broadcasting#Kqks Program#Pd#The Home News Corporation#Gm#Wrki Fm#I95#Wkqi Fm#Amfm Inc#Clear Channel#Cbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Businessinsideradio.com

Management Shake-up At Audacy Denver Brings John Fullam Out Of Retirement.

Chuck Sullivan has vacated his position as VP/Market Manager at Audacy Denver 15 months after the company promoted him into the role at the four-station cluster. He is replaced on an interim basis by former Senior VP/Market Manager John Fullam, who Sullivan succeeded in February 2020 upon Fullam’s retirement. Sullivan...
Olean, NYchautauquatoday.com

LaRowe Temporarily Leaving Brooks-TLC, Joins UAHS on Interim Basis

The head of the Brooks-TLC Hospital System is temporarily leaving her post to join another area health system on an interim basis. Brooks-TLC President and CEO Mary LaRowe was recently named interim President and CEO of the Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), which serves facilities in Olean and Bradford, Pennsylvania. The announcement follows the departure of Jeff Zewe, who resigned as CEO of UAHS. LaRowe will remain the CEO of Brooks-TLC, and Ken Morris, its Chief Operating Officer, will assume day-to-day leadership of the Dunkirk-based hospital system. UAHS also announced that LaRowe will not be a candidate in its nationwide search for a new CEO.
EntertainmentRadio Business Report

WYEP, WESA Get A New Broadcasting VP

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, the owner and operator of Adult Alternative WYEP-FM and NPR Member station WESA-FM, has appointed a Vice President of Broadcasting. It’s an individual who has been associated with the stations for nearly two decades: Mike Sauter. Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting, commented, “WYEP and...
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Why is Ginger Zee not on Good Morning America?

IT'S all eyes on Ginger Zee from Good Morning America. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Ginger shared some exciting news about her GMA career. On Tuesday Ginger revealed on Instagram that she would be returning to the New York City studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work remotely.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

A Small Illinois Town has the Most Unique Burger King in the US

It's called Burger King but when you pull up to the restaurant it will not look, or taste the same as the Burger King you and I are use to. Burger King is one of my all time favorite fast food joints, the Whooper is an American icon, I love that they use ketchup and mayonnaise on the Whooper, and their new chicken sandwiches are legit delicious. BUT if you are looking for a Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois you won't be able to find the creepy king character and those iconic fast food menu items.
MLSalbuquerqueexpress.com

Binovi Announces Board and Management Changes

COMPANY ALSO PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEFAULT ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO NATIONAL POLICY 12-203 - MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDERS. Focus shifting from technology development to commercial growth and revenue generation. Board now majority independent with renewed governance mandate. TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Binovi...
EconomyRadio Business Report

A ‘Fun’ Acquisition For EMF

From its corporate headquarters in Central Florida, a family-owned radio broadcasting company with roots in Providence, R.I., operates AMs and FMs across six markets, including Lancaster, Pa. That market, until now, has involved the operation of two FMs and an AM that combine to serve the area as an ESPN...
Ridgefield, CTodwyerpr.com

On the Move: SpinLab Communications Names Mango VP-Communications

SpinLab Communications appoints Jill Mango vice president of communications and names Ally Norton director of communications. Mango will lead SpinLab’s New York offices, while Norton will work out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. Mango most recently served as marketing director at The Ridgefield Playhouse, a non-profit venue in Ridgefield, CT. She previously held PR and marketing positions at such record labels as I.R.S. Records, Atlantic Records, Mammoth Records, RCA Records, Island Records and Wind-up Records, and has run her own firm, Mango Media. Norton comes to SpinLab from Shore Fire Media, where she was a senior account executive and opened the agency’s first Los Angeles office. “The addition of these two seasoned publicists to our team means that SpinLab now has a deep bench of executive talent on both coasts,” said SpinLab Communications CEO John Vlautin.
BusinessRadio Business Report

FCC Audio Division Rejects Wilson, Stone Alpha Fight

Despite an effort by the company’s founder to stop it, the Audio Division of the FCC’s Media Bureau has moved forward with the approval of Alpha Media‘s voluntary debtor-in-possession status. As such, an emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection appears imminent.
EconomyRadio Business Report

Sinclair/Omaha Leader Snagged By Nexstar For RGV Gig

He’s most recently served as the VP/GM of the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned FOX affiliate serving Omaha and The CW Network affiliate it runs via a local marketing agreement with Mitts Telecasting Co. Now, after nearly 11 years in Mid-America, this 30-year local TV veteran is heading to the Rio Grande...
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

NEXTGEN TV Expands In the ‘Model Market’

MESA, ARIZ. — As the first market in the U.S. to experience NEXTGEN TV when it launched in 2018, audiences in the Phoenix area have been among the first to experience the next generation of digital TV broadcasting. Now, there is an expanded roster of stations using the ATSC 3.0...
BusinessRadio Business Report

Norsan Buys A TV Station, Bringing An ‘Estrella’ To Town

It has quietly become one of the biggest media companies serving Spanish-speaking audiences across the Southeast. Now, Norsan Media is growing by bringing one of the region’s fastest-growing markets an Estrella TV affiliate. To do so, it is buying a low-power digital TV facility in this locale, the nation’s biggest...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Bonam named new state director of AARP Maine

PORTLAND — AARP Maine is pleased to announce that Noël Bonam joins the organization today as the new state director. He succeeds Lori Parham, who served in the role for nearly 10 years and accepted a new position in AARP’s national Government Affairs office in May. Bonam brings extensive experience...
BusinessRadio Business Report

A CBS Stations President Is Chosen. Her Successor Is Known, Too

ViacomCBS has completed its leadership transition from Peter Dunn, who led the CBS O&Os until losing his job amid claims gender and racial misconduct, and news division leader David Friend, who was also tied to similar allegations. As of August 2, there will be a new President of CBS Stations....
Computer Scienceprotocol.com

Facebook adds more Black leaders but falls back in female representation

Facebook's efforts to increase diversity have moved at a glacial pace over the years. Like the rest of the tech industry, Facebook employees are overwhelmingly white and male. But Facebook's latest report actually showed some notable progress. "Don't say 'actually,' Megan," Facebook Chief Diversity Officer Maxine Williams told me, laughing....
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

The InFOCUS Podcast: Laurie Kahn, Media Staffing Network

For the second consecutive year, the Radio+Television Business Report is teaming up with Media Staffing Network for an exclusive Sales Compensation Study. Friday, July 23 is now the final day one can participate by taking the survey. We know that sales teams have endured many challenges over the past year....
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

MeTV Owner Buys Former NYC-area Affiliate

It began service in September 1987 with home shopping programming. Its history includes ownership by Paxson Broadcasting, which had hoped to use the property as a flagship for what is today ION Network. It was also earmarked as a New York DMA home for Azteca América some 20 years ago, but the plan collapsed.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

TV Network Affiliate Groups A Go for NAB Show Meetings

The affiliate boards of directors of ABC, CBS, FOX Television and NBC will once again meet during NAB Show, scheduled as an in-person event from October 9-13 in Las Vegas. It’s another sign that the “premier event for broadcasters and the broader media, entertainment and technology industries” isn’t concerned about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus or increases in positive virus cases tied to personal decisions not to vaccinate.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Interim this, interim that

Odds and ends with some a bit odder than others. Princeton bound: My Twitter feed brought news that Carol Kelley, until last week, in name the superintendent of our District 97 elementary schools, was alive, seemingly well and packing up for her move to Princeton, New Jersey. She told me so in her very enthusiastic video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy