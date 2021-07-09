John Fullam Back, On An Interim Basis

It's called Burger King but when you pull up to the restaurant it will not look, or taste the same as the Burger King you and I are use to. Burger King is one of my all time favorite fast food joints, the Whooper is an American icon, I love that they use ketchup and mayonnaise on the Whooper, and their new chicken sandwiches are legit delicious. BUT if you are looking for a Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois you won't be able to find the creepy king character and those iconic fast food menu items.