DMX’s cause of death officially confirmed by medical examiner

By Jared Alexander
 6 days ago
It’s been months since the tragic passing of hip-hop legend DMX. According to a report by Vulture released on Thursday, a medical examiner has finally confirmed his cause of death. As theGrio previously reported, the world mourned in April when rap legend DMX–born Earl Simmons— tragically passed away at 50....

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

