Neymar helping Brazil win Copa América will solidify his place in history

A controversial transfer made the masses question his ambition. Injuries have taken a toll on his body. Now, he is one win away from immortality. Child prodigies face immense pressure in their adolescence. Many of them crumble before they reach adulthood. Neymar relished in the attention and attracted more eyes to him with his hairstyles, flair and celebrations. When he was a teenager, many looked at him as the heir to Ronaldinho’s crown because they were both creative left wingers who could be the attacking fulcrums of their teams. He was also compared to Pele because they both started their careers at Santos. However, Neymar’s hero was someone else.