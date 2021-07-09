Cancel
‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn And Carter Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

 6 days ago
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will heat up our screens yet again. Earlier this week, Quinn’s world came crashing down around her. Everything that she worked so hard for is no longer hers. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) ruined Quinn and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) vow renewal ceremony.

