Corrosion Technology Week 2021

roadsbridges.com
 8 days ago

Stay on the cutting edge of technological innovations in the corrosion and coatings industries as the technical committees from both legacy NACE International and SSPC come together for the first time as one organization! This is your chance to help shape the industry by exchanging knowledge and experience on today’s global corrosion challenges, developing important standards that professionals around the world rely on, establishing best practices focused on identification, prevention and remediation, as well as connecting with your peers and discovering the very latest products and services from leading companies in corrosion and coatings. Registration is FREE to members of NACE and SSPC until 4 September 2021!

www.roadsbridges.com

#The Cutting Edge#Around The World#Remediation#Nace International#Sspc
