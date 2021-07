The Houston Astros spent this week’s All-Star Break being reminded that they’re a long way from escaping the cheating scandal that rattles behind them like a string of empty tin cans. Meanwhile, in Houston, rationalizations run deep: the Astros weren’t the only team doing it, the Astros were scapegoats, you name it. Outside of the Bayou City, fans render a harsher assessment: the Astros would not have won the 2017 World Series without illegally stealing signs, and everything they’ve accomplished before or since is diminished.