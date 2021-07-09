Crude prices shake off OPEC strife

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday, but we have seen a little bit of support at the $72 level, showing signs of support. The 50 day EMA underneath should continue to see plenty of attention attracted to it, as the 50 day EMA is a key technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to. If we can break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday, the market is likely to go looking towards the $75 level again. If we break down below the $72 level, then I feel that the market will almost certainly test that 50 day EMA currently sitting at the $70 handle.