Crude prices shake off OPEC strife

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA standoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regarding output plans placed a stumbling block in front of crude prices as a holiday-shortened week began. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange opened the trading week Tuesday by falling $1.79 to $73.37 per barrel as the Saudi-UAE standoff resulted in cancelled talks regarding supplies among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations. Prices fell an additional $1.17 Wednesday before a recovery began. Prices rose 74 cents Thursday and an additional $1.62 Friday. Prices ended the week at $74.56, up from $73.37 at Tuesday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $71.04, according to Plains All-American.

www.mrt.com

