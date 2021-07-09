Cancel
Tahlequah, OK

Most favor eliminating state grocery sales tax

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, recently filed an interim study request to examine the benefits of ending the state sales tax on groceries. Democrats pushed for eliminating the tax during the regular legislative session this year. It was a key component of the House Democrats’ Oklahoma Focused Budget, but the session in Oklahoma City ended without its inclusion in the state budget, the process for which garnered heavy criticism from the minority party.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 1

