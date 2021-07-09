Most favor eliminating state grocery sales tax
Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, recently filed an interim study request to examine the benefits of ending the state sales tax on groceries. Democrats pushed for eliminating the tax during the regular legislative session this year. It was a key component of the House Democrats’ Oklahoma Focused Budget, but the session in Oklahoma City ended without its inclusion in the state budget, the process for which garnered heavy criticism from the minority party.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
