Whiteside County, IL

Whiteside County One Of America’s Healthiest Communities

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. The Annual Healthiest Communities rankings were released on June 29, 2021, and Whiteside County has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Counties in America. The rankings, published by U.S. News & World Report, analyzes health and well-being in nearly 3,000 county and county equivalents in 84 metrics across 10 key categories, including population health, public safety, housing, economy, equity, environment, food and nutrition, community vitality and infrastructure.

