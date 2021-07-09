Cancel
Demolition Delay Application: 22 Albion Street, Roxbury

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 6 days ago

The application is to demolish the house at 22 Albion Street, Roxbury.

Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the house at 22 Albion Street, Roxbury, 02119.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of this property, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5:00 p.m. on July 19, 2021.

