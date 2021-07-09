Cancel
BTS Gets a Pat of Love From American Butter Institute For Spreading 'Butter' Joy

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Like BTS says, it's 'smooth,'" says American Butter Institute's Alan Bjerga. Alan Bjerga is very, very happy that K-pop superstars BTS are spreading the love this summer with their unstoppable Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Butter." How do we know this? Well, it's right there on his business card: Chief of Communications for the American Butter Institute. With the South Korean boy band's smooth dance track spending a sixth week a the top of the charts, the septet is practically doing Bjerga's job for him.

