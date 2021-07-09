This July We're Sharing the Benefits of Parks and Recreation in TC and Beyond
Trophy Club, TX (July 10, 2021) – This July, the Town of Trophy Club is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month. Trophy Club is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. According to NRPA’s 2020 Engagement with Parks Report, an overwhelming majority of people living in the U.S. assert that they benefit from local parks and that their communities benefit from local parks.www.trophyclub.org
Comments / 0