Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

COVID cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, health officials urge vaccinations

By Reese Gorman
Express-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Oklahoma and Norman’s COVID-19 case counts begin to rise again, experts say nearly all new cases could be entirely prevented by getting vaccinated. The Oklahoma State Health Department reported that the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is at 314, the highest level it has been since mid-April. Norman is not considered a hotspot, according to the state health department, but cases are rising.

www.chickashanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Cleveland County, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Education#Cdc#Covid#Icu#Transcript#The Health Department#Oklahomans#Oklahoma Gov#Cdc#Vaccinate Oklahoma Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy