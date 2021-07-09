COVID cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, health officials urge vaccinations
As Oklahoma and Norman’s COVID-19 case counts begin to rise again, experts say nearly all new cases could be entirely prevented by getting vaccinated. The Oklahoma State Health Department reported that the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is at 314, the highest level it has been since mid-April. Norman is not considered a hotspot, according to the state health department, but cases are rising.www.chickashanews.com
