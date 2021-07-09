A Decrease in Accidents on Main Street

Following a six-week long test in 2019 of a three-lane configuration on Main Street in downtown Sheridan that yielded positive results from the public, the City and WYDOT transformed Main Street last October from its traditional four lane traffic pattern to three lanes. Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska, while providing an update to the Sheridan City Council at their most recent meeting, was asked by Councilman Clint Beaver if the new configuration has made it safer downtown.