Denton officials, residents weigh in on how to improve pedestrian safety, add bike lanes

A bike lane is open for use on West Hickory Street near Avenue A. Denton will be updating its bike plans this year. Changes haven't been made since 2012.

As the Denton City Council and its Mobility Committee prepare to update a plan that would improve pedestrian connectivity around the city, some residents say more bicycle lanes are needed, while others insist that planning efforts on road construction could be better.

The Denton Record-Chronicle asked readers on Facebook how they feel about pedestrian mobility — walkers, joggers, bicyclists and people with disabilities. Their responses varied from encouragement that officials recognize the need to update the 2015 Mobility Plan to frustration that road construction often takes years to complete.

A cyclist uses the bike lane near the intersection of West Oak Street at Fulton Street on Thursday.

‘A cohesive network’

“It is important to implement a cohesive network that connects major destinations and population centers,” Eric Pruett said on Facebook. “It will be built out in pieces, but there needs to be a near-term plan to connect our dead-end routes to each other and provide connectivity across the major, dangerous, fast roads [that] currently keep people from venturing out of their neighborhood to access useful information.”

Alison Maguire

Denton City Council member Alison Maguire is a new appointee to the Mobility Committee. Members of that body send recommendations to the full council for consideration.

“For me, personally, and I suspect for the rest of the committee as well, [pedestrian mobility] is going to be a high priority,” she said. “We need to start getting more creative and think outside the box. Taking streets that are currently four lanes and reducing them to two lanes, with a turn lane in the middle and a bike lane, is the way to go. I think that we just need to be a little more aggressive to make sure our bike lane network is robust and connected soon — not 30 years from now.”

Rachel Wood, Denton’s deputy director of capital projects, said that is exactly what city officials want to do.

Rachel Wood

“It’s going to include a pedestrian plan and bicycle plan,” she said. “It’s being actively updated right now, and we are working closely with Development Services. We do have an extensive public communication process, and we do take projects at 30% design completion to the community for feedback.”

On Facebook, several people offered their ideas for additional bike lanes, including on Shady Shores Road and Mingo Road.

‘A scary ride’

On Shady Shores, “there is a main bike path off that road and some great cycling on and around that road itself, but it is a scary ride,” Emily Gauthier said. “I get on and off that as fast as I can.”

Several readers, including Sandra Williams Gilchriest, asked for a bike lane on Mingo, but others said roads need to be improved and pedestrian safety taken into account before more bike lanes are added in those areas.

“As a regular cyclist, I don’t think bike lanes on regular routes make sense as those routes are not necessarily the most easily biked routes from a terrain perspective,” Kerry Bill said.

Andrew Vahlenkamp offered another perspective.

“Perhaps once a bicyclist can drive the speed limit?” he said. “Otherwise, fix the roads where everyone drives cars. Just let them ride into the sidewalks.”

But Michelle Haskins rejected that idea.

“With all the telephone poles in the middle of the sidewalk, it’s hard to ride bikes around them without going off the sidewalk,” she said. “I really feel bad for those in wheelchairs. [I] bet they can’t get barely anywhere in Denton.”

‘Prioritizes human safety’

Council member Deb Armintor, a former member of the Mobility Committee, shared a similar concern.

Deb Armintor

“My priority is that [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessibility and pedestrian and bike safety for adults and children be consistently and equitably integrated into every aspect of the mobility plan, as opposed to just spot-treatment updates here and there,” she said. “That means more than just accessible, connected sidewalks and protected bike paths. It also means updating roads in a way that prioritizes human safety and quality of life over speed.”

On Facebook, Julie Anderson agreed.

“Anyone saying, ‘Fix the roads,’ first doesn’t realize that oftentimes, bike infrastructure gets included during a road project,” said Anderson, Denton’s former bike and pedestrian coordinator. “It’s not as if bike lanes and road improvements are at odds with one another and we have to choose between them. Honestly, bike infrastructure is much cheaper.”

‘Implementing the plan’

Council member Jesse Davis represents District 3, which includes the University of North Texas, where pedestrian traffic is heavy. He weighed in on the topic.

Jesse Davis

“Basically, what I want to see is implementing the plan we have,” he said. “And it’s more than just around the universities. It’s connecting them … to apartment housing or connecting the universities to downtown. And I’d say connecting northern and southern parts of town to downtown safely is a priority.”

Pruett agreed.

“If I had to pick one route we need, it would be a north/south connection from south of Eagle [Drive] between Fort Worth and Dallas Drive going north through downtown, [Texas Woman’s University] and connecting to the existing Cooper Creek Trail,” he said on Facebook. “Many requests have been made for traffic calming to reduce the speed of cars through our neighborhoods. Narrowing traffic lanes and installing protected bike lanes often accomplishes two goals: slowing traffic and providing better bike connectivity.”

Others on Facebook said they’d like bike lanes on Fort Worth Drive, North Texas Boulevard and Welch Street, Sycamore Street and University Drive.

Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs, said the updated mobility plan may be presented to City Council by the end of the year.