District 30 Republicans endorse Tshibaka

Kenai District 30 Republicans joined several other districts in endorsing candidate Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate.

The district polled every district officer and the vote was unanimous. It brings the number of Republican district organizations to nine that have chosen Tshibaka over incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski.

The other districts are: 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 23, and 29.

District 30 is one of the strongest, most organized districts in the state, with a full slate of officers and leadership in every precinct position filled. It is represented by state House Rep. Ron Gillham and state Sen. Peter Micciche.

Also endorsing Tshibaka are both Kenai Republican women’s clubs, both Mat-Su Valley Republican women’s clubs, and the Anchorage Republican Women’s Club. Bikers for Trump, and former President Donald Trump himself have endorsed Tshibaka, who was raised in Anchorage.

The Alaska Republican Party has organizations in 37 of the 40 districts in the state, which are organized around state House seats. The Republicans will meet at their State Central Committee in Fairbanks on Saturday, when it’s expected at least two voting entities — women’s clubs or districts — will request an endorsement from the party for Tshibaka.