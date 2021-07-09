Cancel
Jon Rothstein says landing either Kofi Cockburn or Jalen Duren is “imperative” for Kentucky

By Jack Pilgrim
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 12 scholarship players on the roster and depth across board, the Kentucky basketball roster looks strong as things stand going into 2021-22. When No. 1 overall high school prospect Jalen Duren – a serious reclassification candidate – and second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn emerged as potential options this summer, though, John Calipari’s hand was forced to explore both possibilities.

