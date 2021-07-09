Jon Rothstein says landing either Kofi Cockburn or Jalen Duren is “imperative” for Kentucky

Kentucky Men’s Basketball has come out as a clear winner in the redefined transfer portal sweepstakes, but the staff isn’t done quite yet. As we’ve covered many times before on the site, Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn recently elected to pull his name from the NBA Draft process and return to school for another year. The 7-foot, 285-pound Second Team All-American hasn’t ruled out a potential return to Illinois, but Kentucky and its revamped coaching staff (made up of two former Illinois assistants) are making a serious push to land him, as are a handful of other big-name schools.