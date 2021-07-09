Jon Rothstein says landing either Kofi Cockburn or Jalen Duren is “imperative” for Kentucky
With 12 scholarship players on the roster and depth across board, the Kentucky basketball roster looks strong as things stand going into 2021-22. When No. 1 overall high school prospect Jalen Duren – a serious reclassification candidate – and second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn emerged as potential options this summer, though, John Calipari’s hand was forced to explore both possibilities.kentuckysportsradio.com
