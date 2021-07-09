Cancel
Keizer, OR

Classical recital slated Sat.

By KEIZERTIMES STAFF
keizertimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyrum Kohler, a McNary High School alum and viola virtuoso, will perform a free recital at McNary High School Saturday, July 10. Kohler, along with Keizer pianist Anne Britt, will be playing works from early 20th Century English, American and women composers in a program titled Out of Obscurity. The performance begins at 6 p.m. in the Ken Collins Theater. Kohler is waiting to hear if he will need to keep a list of attendees in for the purpose of contact tracing if needed.

