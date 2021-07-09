Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Check Out the 20 Most Affordable Homes in the Crossroads Right Now

By pooks
Posted by 
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shopping for a new home takes time. It is no easy task. You have to scour the internet and find a home in your area that meets your standards plus, you got to come up with all that dough!. But who wants to rent? I am not exactly thrilled to...

kixs.com

Comments / 0

KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Victoria, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Trulia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
PetsWWLP 22News

The best dog backpack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Going on hikes and long walks with your dog can be equally rewarding for both of you. But if it’s just you and your canine companion on the trail, it can be tough to carry everything you need. With a dog backpack, your four-legged friend can share the load by carrying some light essentials, such as a collapsible water bowl or canine first aid supplies.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Lender takes over West Side mall at auction

Ingram Park Mall on West Side sells for $100.7 million bid at foreclosure auction. Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, a distressed West Side mall owned by one of the largest U.S. retail landlords was foreclosed on this month by its lender. An entity affiliated with Morgan Stanley acquired Ingram Park...
TravelPosted by
Womanly Live

A Comprehensive Guide On How To Travel When You’re Broke

Are you broke, and the last thing you think you can do is traveling? Think again!. No hon, money doesn’t have to hold you back from traveling. And it isn’t only me who is saying that. Several travel bloggers and YouTubers shared their experience of traveling on a budget. From my side, I say, yeah, it’s possible.
Travelsflcn.com

4 Vacation Planning Tips: Why It’s Better to Book a Tour

Going on vacation is such a rush that people try to take one as frequently as possible. Unfortunately, even the most spontaneous travelers know that there is a certain amount of planning necessary before any trip. You not only have to prepare for your flight, pack your bags, and sort out your home and work stuff before your vacation, but you also need to initiate some forward planning on the trip itself. So to help you, here are 4 vacation planning tips and why it’s better to book a tour.
Lifestylemypigradio.com

Back to School Tax Free Weekend 2021

The 2021 Tax-Free Days by the state are listed below; each state sets its dates and the items that are available to purchase tax-free. The eligible items have a limit of value per item purchased, which you should be aware of before shopping. We have a complete list below the 2021 Tax-Free Dates for you to locate the dates in your area quickly.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Electrical fire at Mumphord’s Place BBQ causes minor structural damage

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Fire Department responded to a call around 8 a.m. this morning of an electrical fire at Mumphord’s Place BBQ. Restaurant workers who were already there noticed smoke and a small fire at the corner of the restaurant and quickly used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival.
Victoria, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

New Dining Option Coming to North Victoria

It looks like the Victoria Mall is getting a new dining option. As I drove by yesterday, I noticed new signage at the old Chelsea Street Pub/Scoreboard location. The new restaurant will be called La Terraza Mexcian Grill and will be a second Mexican Food option to Casa Ole in Victoria Mall After reaching out to the restaurant, I found out they plan to open their doors in September. This will be the third La Terraza in our area. They currently have locations in Seadrift and Yoakum. Arely, from LaTerraza, says. "The Tex Mex menu will be similar to the other two restaurants but not exactly the same." Have you eaten at one of their other locations yet?
Travelepcan.com

7 tips for planning an extended vacation

(Family Features) If you're making the most of this year's vacation by planning an extra-long trip, you're not alone. Whether it's extra vacation days that accumulated due to pandemic restrictions or pent-up desire for a change of scenery (or both), travelers are planning longer getaways. In fact, Vrbo data indicates...
Posted by
whowhatwear

These 20 Madewell Best Sellers Are Finally on Sale—Shop My Picks

As someone who worn Madewell long before I became a fashion editor, I can attest to the fact that the brand has never let me down, even if I paid full price. That said, a great sale is all the more satisfying because you can nab the pieces you would have bought anyway for a discounted price. For me, that usually means jeans and quality basics like T-shirts, tanks, and more.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Hot and dusty traveler has to beg for water

Dear Amy: Several times now, I have been invited to visit the homes of old friends during my travels to distant states, but when I have done that, I’ve been surprised at how inhospitable some people are. They know when I will be there, and I make sure to call...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Can’t go home again

Extreme Housing market keeps many from affording their own homes. In the Fredericksburg real estate market, a rise in demand and a lack of supply is affecting more than those searching for a new home. New, current and former residents, alike, are struggling to adapt to the current housing market.
InternetPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Frustrated About Our Local Broadband Here’s How to Help Fix It

Feel like we need better internet in the Crossroads? You are not alone. I'm not going to name names, but someone wanted to scream out loud several times during the pandemic after she had suddenly found she was going to be a home school mom for an entire school year but access to broadband was limited where her family lives.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria Farmers’ Market summer harvest offerings

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Farmers’ Market manager Meridith Byrd talks about what the summer harvest offerings there are at the market. Carolina Astrain: Hello, and thank you for joining us for Community Crossroads. I’m your host, Carolina Astrain. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this weekend’s show: Meridith Byrd with the Victoria Farmers’ Market joins us to talk about the summer harvest offerings. And we also learned some boating safety tips from Captain RJ Shelly with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office based in Calhoun County. We’ll also hear from Christy Youker with Keep Victoria Beautiful, a local nonprofit organization aimed at improving the quality of life and beauty in the City of Victoria. All right, Crossroads. We’re welcoming Meredith Byrd with the Victoria Farmers’ Market, and she’s here to tell us about the summer harvest. Meridith. Welcome to the show.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria wants residents’ feedback on forthcoming internet initiative

VICTORIA, Texas – Residents can submit information about their broadband internet needs by July 28 to help with a new study to improve internet accessibility, reliability, and affordability in the Victoria community. Civil engineering company CobbFendley is launching a feasibility study in partnership with the City’s Victoria Broadband Commission to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy