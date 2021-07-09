Films on The Green Festival

This free outdoor French film festival is back with the theme, "Music and Cinema," from July 9 to 30. Don't miss screenings planned at four Manhattan Parks that include films that illustrate the diversity of French and Francophone cinema and feature movies from Tunisia (Satin Rouge), Japan (Interstella 5555), Brazil (Black Orpheus), and Spain (Vengo). The Festival will also shine a light on strong female portraits played by stunning actresses: Sophie Marceau in La Boum, Hiam Abbass in Satin Rouge, Marpessa Menor in Black Orpheus, Jeanne Moreau in Elevator to the Gallows and musicians Chavela Vargas and Les Amazones d’Afrique. The Cultural Services of the French Embassy, FACE Foundation and NYC Parks will offer free online screenings for the first time this year.