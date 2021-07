Of Arizona State baseball’s incoming sophomores, and there are a lot, none have higher expectations than Ethan Long. The second half of Long’s 2021 freshman season was nothing short of remarkable. In an April and May surge, he ascended to become one of college baseball’s most prolific power hitters. After not hitting a home run before March 19th, he finished his freshman campaign with 16 bombs, including an unreal stretch of 15 homers in as many games.