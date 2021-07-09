Cancel
Environment

PHOTOS: Elsa Brings Rain — Lots Of Rain — To New England

By WBUR News & Wire Services
WBUR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New England and New York City with heavy rain and high winds, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service. Maximum sustained winds from the storm stayed at 50 mph Friday afternoon. But the National Hurricane Center said Elsa was no longer considered a tropical storm Friday afternoon. Elsa remained powerful enough to bring more than 3 inches of rain to areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island by the early afternoon. Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Friday.

