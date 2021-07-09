DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

A small number of people have been injected with saline rather than a COVID vaccine in South Carolina, according to the state's health department. Local news outlet WCSC became aware of the cases after an unnamed viewer reported the pharmacy where she received her second Pfizer shot asked her to come back days later. It told her the vaccine she received was "not activated." The outlet contacted the pharmacy in the town of Summerville to see how many people were affected, but had not heard back.