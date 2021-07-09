Watch the Hill Cumorah Devotional with Elder Christofferson Tonight, Plus Get a Look at the Final Historic Pageant
This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. After 84 years, the Hill Cumorah Pageant is ending. The pageant, which featured scenes from the Book of Mormon and was performed each year on the hillside next to the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Manchester, New York, was one of the largest outdoor theater productions in the United States.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org
