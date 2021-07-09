Sachs Media Hires of Modafferi, Mullins Reflect Growth and Expanded Account Management
Sachs Media, Florida’s foremost full-service communications agency, today announced that it has expanded its award-winning team with the addition of experienced marketing professional Lori Modafferi and longtime public affairs manager Sue Mullins to its account management team. The firm powered through the prolonged pandemic and is growing new business and staff. Modafferi will join the agency as an Account Manager specifically focusing on health care marketing services for clients, while Mullins will serve as Account Manager for several public relations clients.capitalsoup.com
