Guns, gun control, and pretty much anything relating to firearms have been one of the hottest button issues in America for decades now. As some push for tougher laws, others react with frustration. It seems everyone has an opinion one way or the other, and earlier this week we told you one Iowa county was looking 2nd Amendment sanctuary. That county, Jasper County, unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday to do just that. Today, a second Iowa county in Iowa did the same as KWWL reports Harden County will also be a Second Amendment sanctuary after Republican supervisors in Hardin County unanimously approved a resolution today (Wednesday).