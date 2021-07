ShapeShift is planning to conduct one of the largest airdrops in the history of the crypto industry. The price of the native FOX tokens has jumped 180% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, July 14, crypto trading giant ShapeShift announced that it will close its operations in the next 12 months. The crypto exchange will hand over its legacy to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) controlled by the FOX token holders. However, ShapeShift will soon kick off the largest airdrop in the history of the crypto space. As per the announcement, ShapeShift will start airdropping $98 million worth of FOX tokens to DeFi investors across multiple blockchains.