Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark will have to wait several months before he faces a Los Angeles County judge for a felony firearm charge. Clark was set to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 14 for his March 13 arrest on possession of an illegal firearm, the first of two such arrests. According to reports from Fox 4 KC and KSHB-TV, the judge presiding over the case postponed the arraignment and plea hearing until Monday, October 4th.