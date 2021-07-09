Cancel
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Russell Wilson Offseason Drama Is 'Water Under the Bridge'

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a rare offseason of drama involving Russell Wilson, one prominent member of the Seattle Seahawks is looking to move forward with his star quarterback. Speaking to USA Today's Nate Davis, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner called the situation with Wilson "water under the bridge now." Wilson made some interesting comments...

bleacherreport.com

