Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Russell Wilson Offseason Drama Is 'Water Under the Bridge'

Record: 12 - 4 (4) TE: Jacob Hollister* TE42, Will Dissly TE43, Greg Olsen* TE46. That's how much the Seahawks pass attempts per game average dropped from the first eight games to the last eight. Partially, that was just because the defense played better -- they allowed 30-plus points in five of their first eight games and then didn't allow another 30-point effort. Their situation-neutral (scored within seven points either way) pass rate actually held steady at 60% over the last two months, they just weren't in situations where they had to throw as much. Maybe the concerns about Wilson's second-half slump are being overstated? On the other hand, Wilson really did play poorly over the final nine games (including an ugly playoff performance), and Pete Carroll did say he wants to run the ball more -- something that the firing of Brian Schottenheimer may be related to. It may not matter too much because this offense is so concentrated in the hands of so few Fantasy relevant players, but it could matter at the margins.