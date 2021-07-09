Cancel
Duplin County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duplin, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duplin; Jones; Lenoir The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Duplin County in eastern North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Mount Olive to 12 miles north of Clinton to 7 miles north of Ammon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinston, Warsaw, La Grange, Mount Olive, Kornegay, Rose Hill, Beulaville, Deep Run, Bowdens, Beautancus, Kenansville, Potters Hill, Pleasant Hill, Wyse Fork, Albertson, Sarecta, Faison, Magnolia, Greenevers and Pink Hill. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

