Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LIGHTNING STRIKES AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS POSSIBLE NEAR THE BECKWOURTH COMPLEX Emergency management reported lightning strikes along the east side of the Beckwourth Complex. Hot, dry, and unstable conditions have allowed these wildfires to become plume dominated and have generated pyrocumulonimbus. Cloud-to-ground lightning and erratic outflow winds greater than 30 mph are possible near the complex. If you are in the vicinity of the wildfire, please heed orders from officials. Locations impacted include Herlong, Doyle, Frenchman Lake, Chilcoot-Vinton, Big Cove Campground, Chilcoot Campground, State Line Peak, Frenchman Campground and Spring Creek Campground.