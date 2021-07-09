Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howell County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Howell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of West Plains, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Peace Valley... White Church

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
County
Howell County, MO
City
Peace Valley, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#White Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy