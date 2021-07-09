Special Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Howell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of West Plains, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Peace Valley... White Church