Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON OVER THE EASTERN SIERRA AND DOUGLAS-LYON-MINERAL COUNTIES Thunderstorms will continue to develop over the eastern Sierra and across far western Nevada through this evening. Strong outflow winds over 40 mph, small hail, and brief periods of heavy rain may accompany the stronger thunderstorms. Lightning strikes outside of cores could also ignite wildfires. Those with outdoor activities should have a Plan B and quick access to shelter should a thunderstorm approach your location. Locations impacted include Carson City, Mammoth Lakes, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Gardnerville, Benton, June Lake, Bridgeport, Lee Vining, Twin Lakes, Incline Village, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Coleville, Topaz Lake, Kings Beach, Gardnerville Ranchos, Dayton and Johnson Lane.