Hampton County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Hampton, Inland Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hampton; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF HAMPTON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 700 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Scotia, or 10 miles southwest of Lake Warren State Park, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Estill, Furman, Scotia, Coosawhatchie, Lena, Tarboro, Grays and Garnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
Hampton County, SC
City
Hampton, SC
City
Estill, SC
City
Furman, SC
City
Scotia, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
City
Garnett, SC
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Inland Jasper#Tarboro
