Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER AND YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Quarryville to near Sunnyburn to near Stewartstown. Movement was east southeast at 20 mph. Very heavy rain is expected. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Shrewsbury, Quarryville, Stewartstown, Delta, Wakefield, Holtwood, Sunnyburn, Smithville, Susquehanna Trails, Christiana, Georgetown, Fawn Grove, Kirkwood, Little Britain, Buck, Peach Bottom, Rawlinsville and Airville.