Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KENEDY COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kenedy County Wind Farms, or 16 miles southeast of Sarita, moving north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kenedy County Wind Farms.