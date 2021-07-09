Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenedy County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KENEDY COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kenedy County Wind Farms, or 16 miles southeast of Sarita, moving north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kenedy County Wind Farms.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
City
Sarita, TX
County
Kenedy County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy