Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM recalls 400K Chevy, GMC pickup trucks for exploding side airbags

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ij3jB_0asXJvKW00

DETROIT — General Motors announced it is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags in some models can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks, MLive.com reported.

The owners of these vehicles can have both side airbag modules replaced at dealerships, according to The Associated Press. The owners should be receiving notification from GM beginning Aug. 16, according to MLive.com.

Consumers will receive a second letter when parts are widely available, GM said.

About 9,000 vehicles were recalled last year because of the same defect, the AP reported.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators stated that the airbag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. According to the documents, three different inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month. Two of the trucks were located in Texas and one was in Florida, the documents said.

No one was injured, as the trucks were unoccupied when they exploded, according to the AP.

According to GM, the defect was caused by moisture getting into the inflator during manufacturing, MLive reported. The moisture caused corrosion, the automobile manufacturer said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Trucks#Automobile#Chevy#Detroit#Gmc Sierra#The Associated Press#Ap#Silverados#Mlive#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

GM issues truck recall

DETROIT (Network Indiana): General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags can explode without warning. The recall includes certain 2015 and 2015 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. The 1500 models of each are made at the Fort Wayne assembly plant. According...
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC SUVs Recalled for Power Steering Problem

General Motors is recalling 26,847 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL SUVs from the 2021 model year because a software problem may cause their power steering system to suddenly stop working. If this happens while the vehicle is in motion, drivers will still be able to steer the vehicle but may need to use more effort to turn the steering wheel, especially at low speeds.
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Model 3 Gets Parking Ticket At GM Plant For Being A ‘Foreign’ Car

The Tesla Model 3 was recently revealed to be the most American vehicle you can buy, but according to one parking attendant at a GM facility, it is a ‘foreign’ car. An image recently surfaced on social media that shows a Model 3 hit with a parking violation at the General Motors Wentville Assembly plant in Missouri. The ticket states the Model 3 is a “foreign [car] in domestic lot”.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado And GMC Canyon Recalled For Loss Of Power Steering Assist

General Motors has issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2015 model year Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups over an issue related to the power steering system. The problem: affected vehicles may experience a loss of power steering assist at startup or while driving due...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

General Motors Recalls More than 740,000 Pickup Trucks

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling approximately 331,274 model-year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and 2017-2019 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with a Duramax diesel 6.6L engine and an optional engine-block heater cord. The automaker is also recalling approximately 410,019 model-year 2015-2016 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500, and...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Chevy Montana Small Pickup Could Be GM’s Maverick Fighter

The next generation of GM’s compact unibody pickup is almost ready. Will it wind up in America this time?. Unibody pickup trucks seem to have evolved almost overnight from objects of derision and figments of the American imagination to the most closely watched segment in the market. There, the Bronco Sport-based Ford Maverick will face off against the Hyundai Santa Cruz, a relative of the Tucson crossover. Far less known is that GM has a third potential contestant getting ready in the wings: the 2022 Chevrolet Montana.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Nissan, GM Issue Safety Recalls for Various Steering Issues

Two major automakers recently issued safety recalls for specific models that fleet drivers use. Both recalls involve steering issues and a significant number of affected vehicles. Here are the details:. Nissan North America, Inc. is recalling about 138,736 2020-2021 Sentra vehicles because the left and/or right tie rod may be...
Carsaudacy.com

GM recalls 320K diesel pickups over fire risk

(WWJ) General Motors is recalling 320,000 big pickup trucks because of a fire risk. The recall includes 2017-2019 heavy-duty Silverados and Sierras with diesel engines that have optional engine block heaters. WWJ Newsradio 950's Jeff Gilbert reports a short circuit can develop in the cables or terminals, leading to smoke...
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD First To Come Out Of Oshawa

GM Authority can exclusively reveal that the Chevy Silverado HD heavy-duty pickup truck and its corporate cousin, the GMC Sierra HD, will be the first vehicles built at the GM Oshawa plant in Ontario, Canada when it re-opens this fall. The Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 will be...
CarsNew York Post

GM warns of fire risk for some Chevy Bolt EVs — even after recall

General Motors and federal regulators are telling owners of certain Chevy Bolt EVs to park the cars outside and away from their home after two of the vehicles caught fire — even after they’d been serviced as part of a recall last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said...
Carsfox10phoenix.com

GM issues 2nd diesel pickup truck recall over engine block heater issues

DETROIT - General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Used Chevy Silverado 1500 Pickups Increased In Value

Used car prices are through the roof right now, with the ongoing global microchip shortage resulting in a huge uptick in demand for used vehicles. That includes used Chevy Silverado 1500 pickups, even those with more than 100,000 miles on the clock. Automotive research company Edmunds recently provided an analysis...
Carsautotrader.com

GM Recalls 331,000 Chevrolet and GMC Pickups Over Fire Risk

General Motors has issued a recall for more than 331,000 diesel-fueled Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty pickup trucks to address a potential electrical short that could result in an underhood fire. The recall covers 2017 through 2019 Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with the...
Carscbslocal.com

Engine Block Heater Problems Prompt 2nd Chevrolet And GMC Pickup Recall

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 heavy-duty diesel pickup trucks for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines...
CarsPosted by
Hot 104.7

GMC, Chevrolet, Mazda, and Nissan All Recall Vehicles

Potentially defective block heaters, steering wheel logos, and back seats are being blamed for a series of recalls in the United States, impacting more than 400,000 vehicles from four different brands. According to Consumer Reports, vehicles from Chevrolet, GMC, Mazda, and Nissan, dating back as far as 2004 and as...
CarsCNET

Hyundai, Kia recalling 37K vehicles over possible fuel leaks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week affecting 37,327 Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the United States. All of the cars in question use the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 engine supplied by the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant. Included in this recall are the Hyundai Sonata...
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Once Again Asking Chevy Bolt EV Owners To Park Their Cars Outside

General Motors is once again asking owners of 2017-2019 model year Chevy Bolt EV crossovers to park their cars outdoors amid concerns the vehicles will spontaneously catch fire. The automaker received reports of two separate Chevy Bolt EV battery fires this month, both of which involved vehicles that had already...

Comments / 0

Community Policy