Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Cotton Close: Higher Ahead of WASDE

By Keith Brown, DTN Contributing Cotton Analyst
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cotton market concluded Friday and the week on a positive note. Early Friday morning, USDA’s delayed weekly export sales were deemed to be supportive. Sales and shipments were both higher than the previous week. Also, there is a growing consensus that much of the Cotton Belt has enjoyed too much rain, and too many cloudy days. To that end, proper crop development is being questioned.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Weather#Wasde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Lower

Corn is 4 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 6 to 13 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower at midday with choppy trade continuing as trade fades back from the test of the gap area on Wednesday with some rains working through the center of the Corn Belt. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow a bit with the recent corn strength, energy complex trending lower and driving demand fading short term.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Lackadaisical Morning Trade

The feeder cattle contracts are enjoying a modest rally into Thursday’s afternoon as the corn complex drifts slightly lower. It’s been a lackluster day for the livestock complex as none of the markets really want to commit to anything. The biggest moves have been seen throughout the feeder cattle market as the contracts trade mildly higher amid weaker corn prices. However, the live cattle and lean hog contracts are hesitant to do much of anything.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush data and...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures drift lower, lean hogs end mixed

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures drifted lower on Thursday in lackluster trade, with disappointing weekly export sales data and softening wholesale beef cut-out prices adding pressure, analysts said. “The fact that the cut-out on beef has been drifting lower just doesn’t give the market...
Businessagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Corrects Lower

After jumping to new life-of-contract highs Wednesday and garnering no support from Thursday’s weekly export sales, the cotton market backed off Thursday. In a short-term sense, the market may be a touch “overbought,” meaning it has run too high, too fast, without a correction. Another negative for the market is...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Trade May Mirror Yesterday

Livestock futures were generally able to hold their own Thursday and may not trade much differently Friday. Cash cattle trade will be limited with hog buyers likely not being aggressive. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $199.87 -$1.64*. Hogs: Lower Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $126.25 +$0.83**. * based on formula...
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep was up 15 cents at $6.54 a bushel; July corn was off 12 cents at $6.87 a bushel; Sep oats gained 29 cents at $4.43 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.6775 a bushel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Stoop Lower

The livestock contracts fell lower into Wednesday’s close as traders drew back in the afternoon. Early in the day, the livestock contracts set out to trade higher, but as the afternoon grew long, traders grew leery and ran to the sidelines of the market. The live cattle, lean hog and feeder cattle contracts all closed mostly lower as the markets no longer had technical support to sustain their rallies.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeders Leery Upon Seeing Corn Market Rally

The live cattle contracts have set out to do business and thus far, the market’s seen nothing but support from the technical side of the market. The cash cattle market, however, isn’t as confident. The live cattle contracts continue to trade higher and feedlots are hopeful, but unfortunately they know...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

USDA forecasts higher carryover of corn

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report issued July 12 forecast the carryover of corn on Sept. 1, 2022, at 1.432 billion bushels, up 75 million bushels from the June outlook and up 350 million bushels, or 32%, from 1.082 billion bushels as the projection for 2021.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE

The July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from USDA was released Monday morning and had plenty of bullish data that have pushed grain prices noticeably higher in recent sessions. In the latest Midweek Markets podcast, we took a closer look at the report and broke down which numbers mattered most, including declines in U.S. wheat production and some jaw-dropping soybean production trends unfolding in Brazil. We also talked about the latest inflation trends and what that has meant for the cost of everything from materials like lumber and steel on up to large farm equipment. Are current inflation rates indeed “transitory” as the Federal Reserve recently claimed, or are the potential for longer-term problems still on the table? Listen to Midweek Markets podcast for July 14, 2021: Farm Futures Market Update · Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE .uuid-8e631311-0253-4183-9769-51e39e3c57bc {font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100; }.uuid-34669a5c-8638-48fc-b82d-7933187f4991 {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }.uuid-3bd4186d-e7a7-4335-9e80-fabae91b2ddb {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rains Don’t Erase Crop Concerns

Beneficial rains fell across Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome traders’ concerns about crop conditions in 2021. December corn closed up 18 cents, November soybeans were up 31 1/2 cents and all three U.S. wheats finished with double-digit gains. September corn closed up 17 cents...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Climbs Bullish Ladder

The cotton market posted a new contract high in price and settlement Wednesday, amid concerns dwindling global supplies. The most recent USDA supply-demand data had world carryout shaved some 1.60 million bales. In addition, there is heightened talk that the agency has incorrectly assessed the size of the 2021 crop....
Agriculturemyheraldreview.com

USDA ‘on hold’ with yields in latest WASDE

The USDA issued its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report Monday, but there was nothing in that report to move the market dramatically up or down. “The government decided to go on hold with yields,” explains Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines. With drought...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, supply shortage outlook limits losses

CANBERRA, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, but losses were limited by concerns about global supply shortages. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1% at $5.40-1/4 a bushel by 0150 GMT, having gained 1.5% in the previous session.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat futures climb on supply worries, corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by a forecast of lower output in top supplier Russia and adverse weather hurting crops in the United States. Corn and soybeans eased. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2%...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Consolidate

The movement higher of the livestock complex was impressive and welcomed. Cattle futures were more technically driven, while hogs were both technically and fundamentally supported. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $202.26 -$1.20*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Higher Lean Equiv: $125.54 +$1.08**. * based on formula estimating live cattle equivalent of...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans Follow Wheat Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is up 5 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains were mixed to higher overnight with gains being led by Chicago wheat while small losses were seen in corn and soybean oil. The focus is firmly on weather the next 10 to 14 days as the critical pollination phase is on the Midwest. If yield potential is being perceived as slipping, risk premium will be required.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Jump at Opportunity to Rally

Tuesday came as somewhat of a surprise as the entire livestock complex has warmed up to the day and the contracts are higher moving into the afternoon. The support driving live cattle futures higher has been the saving grace the feeder cattle market needed as well. All in all, the livestock complex is heading into Tuesday afternoon with plenty of trade interest and somewhat supportive fundamentals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy