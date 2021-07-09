Moving Short Film ‘Luciela’ Tells A Story Of Resilience
With Hollywood and the entertainment world finally starting to return to some semblance of normality and the Cannes Film Festival currently underway, film fans around the globe can once again start to get excited at the prospect of new and exciting movies to see in the coming days, weeks and months. PopWrapped are delighted to premiere one such film, a short titled Luciela, which will screen as part of the PBS Short Film Festival that runs from July 12-23, and be available on several platforms such as PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS Video App.popwrapped.com
